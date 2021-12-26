MUST READ
- In January, shots for 15-18, boosters for elderly, healthcare staff: PM Modi
- As Omicron hits global travel, domestic traffic weathers it for now
- Will the drug charge finally bring down Bikram Singh Majithia?
- Covid: ‘Precautionary’ shot could be of a different vaccine
- Pandora probe picks up: Over 160 requests go out to 33 countries
- The timing: Case uptick, waning vaccine effect, Omicron fears
- ‘Not the place, time:’ Dravid deadbats questions about Kohli-Ganguly saga
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90December 26, 2021 1:59:39 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- As Omicron hits global travel, domestic traffic weathers it for now
- Will the drug charge finally bring down Majithia?
- EntertainmentSalman Khan bitten by non-venomous snake at Panvel farmhouse, discharged after receiving anti-venom dose
- EntertainmentTop 10 films of 2021 that you probably didn't watch (but absolutely should): Geeli Pucchi to Nicolas Cage-starrer Pig
- TrendingYohani, Sahdev Dirdo and Dananeer Mobeen: Meet 2021's top 5 viral sensations who won over the internet
- Trending'Santa Claus returns to North Pole': NORAD tracks, enthralling netizens
- SportsIndia vs South Africa, Boxing Day Test Day 1 Live Score Updates
- SportsIn absence of strong domestic structure, Indian hockey can’t build on Tokyo success
- OpinionCount the year-end gifts
- Explained: Why these Mexican fish do the wave
- LifestyleFrom Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (Dec 20-Dec 26)
- TechnologyBest gadgets of 2021: Express technology's must-have list