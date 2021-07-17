Must Read
- Karl Rock: The modern-day Lonely Planet guide, scam buster indophile who got blacklisted by Indian govt
- Explained: India's Afghanistan investment
- An Express Series: Next to lotus on a wall, a death, a piece of land and a web of politics
- Single mom raising an Olympian: Through hell and high water
- Elon Musk defends his 'brutal pic' with Richard Branson, leaves netizens in splits
- Vaccines may soon be available for 12-18 age group: Centre to Delhi HC
- Police: 5 held for raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan during Samajwadi Party protest
- 2 doses highly successful in preventing deaths during second wave: ICMR study
- Acting feels nice but it’s temporary; common man is the superhero: Sonu Sood
- South Africa President sends senior leaders to check ethnic tensions against Indians
- The RSS’s BJP pointsperson: the post, the role, and the incumbents
- Actor Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest
Deadly South Africa unrest in picturesJuly 17, 2021 5:13:40 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAmarinder meets Rawat, says any decision by party chief will be acceptable to all
- Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi, says discussed 'issues of national interest'
- EntertainmentEvery MCU movie and TV show releasing in 2021: Spider-Man No Way Home, Eternals, Ms Marvel
- EntertainmentBajrangi Bhaijaan turns 6: When Kabir Khan turned to Salman Khan to make a secular film
- TrendingFlorida man steals alligator from mini-golf course, stomps on it to 'teach a lesson'
- Trending'Amazing but creepy': This make-up artist's optical illusion face art has left netizens feeling dizzy
- COVID-19 case found at Tokyo village, raising fears ahead of Olympics
- Single mom raising an Olympian: Through hell and high water
- OpinionThe challenges of counting Covid deaths
- Why RBI has put curbs on Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club
- LifestylePandemic travel: Ensure a safer hotel stay with these tips
- TechnologyOnePlus Nord 2 design revealed: Everything to know before July 22 launch