People bow their heads during a national moment of mourning for victims of coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Saturday, April 4, 2020. With air raid sirens wailing and flags at half-staff, China on today held a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection to honor those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, especially "martyrs" who fell while fighting what has become a global pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)