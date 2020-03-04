11 / 12

In this March 1, 2020 photo, Pope Francis coughs during the Angelus noon prayer at the Vatican. With the Pope out of general view for the last few days, except for his Sunday weekly window appearance to faithful in St. Peter’s Square, when he told the public in St. Peter’s Square that he has a cold, concern has been growing about whether he might have the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)