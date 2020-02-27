7 / 7

Saudi Arabia on Thursday banned foreign pilgrims from entering the kingdom to visit Islam's holiest sites over the new coronavirus, potentially disrupting the plans of millions of faithful ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and as the annual hajj pilgrimage looms. (In Pic) Indonesian who are scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia for a minor pilgrimage, called 'Umrah', sit at a waiting area as they are turned away from their flights at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Thursday. (Photo: AP)