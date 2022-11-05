Egypt gets ready to host over 190 countries at COP27
November 5, 2022 2:02:02 pm
The 27th United Nations Climate Change conference, commonly referred to as COP27, will begin on Sunday in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. In Pic: Flags from countries participating in this year’s COP27 hang outside the conference centre. (AP)
Ahead of the summit, Egypt’s government has made many efforts to make Sharm el-Sheikh a more eco-friendly tourist destination. In Pic: Workers walk past signage promoting COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh. (AP)
The summit will be held from November 6 to 18. In Pic: A billboard next to a mosque shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi ahead of COP27. (AP)
The UN annual climte summits have been the main driver of the global fight against climate change. In Pic: Guests enter the convention centre hosting the COP27 UN Climate Summit. (AP)
A worker prepares the entrance to the "Green Zone" ahead of this year's United Nations global summit on climate change in Sharm el-Sheikh. (AP)
One of the major climate objective is to ensure the rise in global temperatures does not go beyond 2 degrees compared with pre-industrial times. In Pic: Climate activists hold a demonstration in Glasgow, Scotland ahead of COP27. (AP)
A man holds a placard during a demonstration calling for climate action on the African continent prior to COP27. (AP)
The sun sets over Al Sahaba mosque in the old market in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP)