World leaders, at the United Nations global climate summit COP26 in Scotland’s Glasgow, on Tuesday, promised to protect the forests and cut methane emissions and help South Africa wean itself off coal as part of a flurry of deals intended to avert catastrophic global warming. In pic, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for the "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" event at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit | AP