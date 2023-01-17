Braving snowfall, climate activists protest against World Economic Forum in Davos
January 17, 2023 17:08 IST
The 52nd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), underway in Davos, Switzerland, has brought together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders to engage on the topic 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World'. In this picture, people are seen attending a climate protest rally organised by Swiss party 'Juso' and the organization 'Strike WEF' on January 15. (Photo: AP)
The agenda of the annual meeting includes climate change. Climate activists have accused oil firms of hijacking the climate debate. (Photo: Reuters)
On the first day of the annual meet (January 16), Davos-organiser said that about two-thirds of the private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the global forum expected a global recession in 2023. (Photo: AP)
Climate activists braved snowfall to participate in the protest rally. A man made up as a clown is seen at the demonstration held at the Davos Promenade. (Photo: AP)
In this picture, climate activists are seen posing beside Swiss police officers during a protest ahead of the WEF meet in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)
According to a report by Reuters, big oil and gas companies are being pressured by a social media campaign that promotes a "cease and desist" notice sponsored by climate activists, including Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Reuters)
The notice, signed by more than 660,000 people, demands energy company CEOs to "immediately stop opening any new oil, gas, or coal extraction sites, and stop blocking the clean energy transition", Reuters reported. (Photo: AP)
The notice also threatens legal action and more protests if the companies failed to comply. Here, a resident can be seen fixing a banner to protest against the global forum on a balcony in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: Reuters)