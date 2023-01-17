1 / 8

The 52nd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), underway in Davos, Switzerland, has brought together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders to engage on the topic 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World'. In this picture, people are seen attending a climate protest rally organised by Swiss party 'Juso' and the organization 'Strike WEF' on January 15. (Photo: AP)