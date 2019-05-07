World News Classrooms near empty in Sri Lanka amid fears of more attacks Two weeks after the Easter bombings which killed 257 people, soldiers conducted a security sweep of schools on Sunday after state institutions were asked to re-open on a staggered basis. Security remained tight across Sri Lanka as state schools resumed classes on Monday, but many anxious parents kept their children at home. Mid-to-upper stream classes resumed on Monday while the lower grades are expected to resume on May 13. (Reuters) Two weeks after the Easter bombings which killed 257 people, soldiers conducted a security sweep of schools on Sunday after state institutions were asked to re-open on a staggered basis. (Reuters) Private schools, including Catholic institutions, remained closed. “I have decided not to send my son to school until the country returns to normal,” said Sujeeva Dissanayake, whose son goes to the state-run Asoka College in Colombo. (Reuters) Muslim schools remained closed for the holidays.(Reuters) Security forces are on high alert as there were reports of more attacks before the beginning of Ramadan. (Reuters)