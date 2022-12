4 / 12

In cities across Europe, officials are wrestling with a choice to send a message of energy conservation and solidarity with citizens squeezed by higher utility bills and inflation, or let the lights blaze in a message of defiance after two years of pandemic-suppressed Christmas seasons. In this AP photo, a 15-meter tall Christmas tree is seen lit in St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy Dec. 6, 2022, in front of Palazzo Ducale and St. Mark's Basilica, left.