Christchurch mosque shootings: New Zealand lawmakers vote in favour of new gun laws

New Zealand lawmakers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of new gun restrictions during the first stage of a bill they hope to rush into law by the end of next week. The bill would ban the types of weapons a gunman used to kill 50 people at two mosques last month.

Police acting superintendent Mike McIlraith shows New Zealand lawmakers in Wellington on April 2, 2019, an AR-15 style rifle similar to one of the weapons a gunman used to slaughter 50 people at two mosques. New Zealand lawmakers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of new gun control measures during the first stage of a bill they hope to rush into law by the end of next week.(AP Photo/Nick Perry)

In this March 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pauses as she lays flowers on a wall at the Botanical Gardens, Christchurch. New Zealand's government has introduced a bill to ban the types of weapons used by a terrorist to kill 50 people at two mosques. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

New Zealand Police Minister Stuart Nash talks to reporters in Wellington, New Zealand Monday, April 1, 2019. The government on Monday introduced a bill it plans to rush into law that would ban the types of weapons a gunman used to kill 50 people at two mosques. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)

Police Sr. Sgt. Paddy Hannan shows New Zealand lawmakers in Wellington Tuesday, April 2, 2019, an AR-15 style rifle similar to one of the weapons a gunman used to slaughter 50 people at two mosques. New Zealand lawmakers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of new gun control measures during the first stage of a bill they hope to rush into law by the end of next week. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)

In this March 17, 2019 file photo, Ian Britton, right, walks into a gun shop in Christchurch, New Zealand. The New Zealand government has introduced a bill to ban the types of weapons used by a terrorist to kill 50 people at two mosques.(AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

