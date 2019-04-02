Christchurch mosque shootings: New Zealand lawmakers vote in favour of new gun lawshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/world-news/christchurch-mosque-shootings-new-zealand-lawmakers-vote-in-favour-of-new-gun-laws-5655296/
Christchurch mosque shootings: New Zealand lawmakers vote in favour of new gun laws
New Zealand lawmakers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of new gun restrictions during the first stage of a bill they hope to rush into law by the end of next week. The bill would ban the types of weapons a gunman used to kill 50 people at two mosques last month.