For more than two months, China has been grappling with its worst heatwave in over 60 years. The record-breaking temperatures and severe drought have dented energy and water supplies for millions across the country and stoked fears of a devastating economic downturn. In this image, People sit in a shallow pool of water in the riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality. (AP Photo)