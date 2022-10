7 / 8

On October 1, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People's Republic of China in 1949, with the defeated Republic of China government fleeing to Taiwan at the end of that year and where it remains to this day, neither recognising the other. In photo, a portrait of Chinese president Xi Jinping is seen near a statue of former Mao Zedong in the office of the Taiwan People Communist Party in Tainan on Saturday. Taiwan People's Communist Party gathered about 200 people to celebrate the National Day there. (AP Photo)