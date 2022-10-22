See pics | Former Chinese president Hu Jintao escorted out of meeting in front of Xi Jinping
Updated : October 22, 2022 5:34:13 pm
High drama ensued at the concluding session of the ruling Communist Party Congress in Beijing on Saturday as former president Hu Jintao was escorted out of the podium under the full glare of the media. His exit was not explained. (AP)
Hu, 79, sitting next to President Xi Jinping in the front row with other top leaders at the ornate Great Hall of People was persuaded to leave the meeting by two men, presumably security guards. (Reuters)
The incident happened just as the local and foreign media were ushered into the meeting attended by over 2,296 delegates and officials. (Reuters)
In over a minute-long video, which went viral on social media, Hu, who handed over the power to Xi in 2012 in a smooth transition after completing a 10-year tenure, appeared reluctant to depart. (AP)
The frail-looking former president, who had a sheaf of papers in his hand, appeared talking to the two men much to the disquiet of the leaders, who sat through the whole episode motionless. (Reuters)
Finally, when he began walking, Hu was seen saying something to Xi who in return acknowledged nodding his head and patted Premier Li Keqiang. (AP)
Hu not only attended the opening ceremony of the Congress, but was also present throughout the session. (Reuters)