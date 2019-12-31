4 / 11

A woman holds a bottle of sparkling cider as an offering to Yemanja, a deity from the African Yoruba religion, during a ceremony in honor of the goddess of the sea, which is part of New Year celebrations on Praia Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday . As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers of Yemanja celebrate the deity and ask for blessings for the coming year. (AP Photo)