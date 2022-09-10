Charles officially proclaimed King: Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May attend first accession ceremony in 70 years
Updated: September 10, 2022 4:41:09 pm
King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch on Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism (AP)
A general view prior to the second Proclamation in the City of London, at the Royal Exchange (Reuters)
For the first time, the ceremony was broadcast live (Reuters)
Former British Prime Ministers Theresa May, John Major and Baroness Scotland arriving for the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, London, Saturday (AP)
Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday (Reuters)
British Labour leader Keir Starmer, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major await the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace (Reuters)
This is the first time the accession ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne (AP)
Scores of senior politicians past and present, gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council (AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III during the Accession Council ceremony (AP)