Thousands flee mountain communities as wildfires scorch California
September 9, 2022 7:22:11 pm
Firefighters on Friday struggled to control California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat (AP)
The fires forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state (AP)
To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control, scorching at least 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) (AP)
The Mosquito Fire also threatened 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties, while blanketing the region in smoke (AP)
California faced other weather threats as an oppressive heat wave strained the state power grid and moisture from a tropical storm threatened to unleash thunderstorms and floods (AP)
A surge of clouds and showers associated with Tropical Storm Kay off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula knocked the edge off temperatures in Southern California at times but also were a potential problem for solar generation (AP)
Despite the initial impacts of Kay, forecasters warned that the heat was not yet done (AP)
An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Mosquito Fire from spreading along Chicken Hawk Rd (AP)
Operators of California’s power grid issued another “Flex Alert” call for voluntary cuts in use of electricity and expanded the period by two hours, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, the alert expired Thursday night (AP)
Up the West Coast, forecasters predicted strong, gusting winds and low humidity across western Oregon from Friday and authorities warned of heightened wildfire danger after an unseasonably hot and dry late summer (AP)