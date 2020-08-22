8 / 9

A firefighter prepares to put out a hot spot while battling wildfires near Healdsburg, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. The blazes, coming during a heat wave that has seen temperatures top 100 degrees, are taxing the state's firefighting capacity but assistance from throughout the country was beginning to arrive, with 10 states sending fire crews, engines and aircraft to help, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. (The New York Times)