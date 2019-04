Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (centre) shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer (left) and shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey prepare in his office at the Houses of Parliament in London, ahead of a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May for talks on ending the impasse over the country's departure from the European Union — a surprise about-face that left pro-Brexit members of May's Conservative Party howling with outrage. (Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)