July 7, 2018: May and her Cabinet endorse the so-called "Chequers Plan" worked out at a fractious session at the prime minister's country retreat. It leads to the resignations of Brexit Secretary David Davis, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and others who favor a more complete break with EU. In pic: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her cabinet discuss the government's Brexit plans at Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country residence, near Aylesbury, Britain. (Reuters)