Leftist president Lula said that the military police force in the area, which is under the command of erstwhile Bolsonaro supporter and Brasilia governor Ibaneis Rocha, did nothing to halt the protestors' movement. In order to spark a military takeover that could put Bolsonaro back in power, Lula ordered federal intervention in the capital's public security and made exemplary punishment promises to those responsible for the "fascist" attack. (Reuters)