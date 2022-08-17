In photos: Bolivia celebrates feast day of Saint Roch, the patron saint of dogsUpdated: August 17, 2022 2:28:26 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Gadkari, Shivraj Chouhan dropped as BJP rejigs Parliamentary Board
- Can universal healthcare, access to drinking water be treated as 'freebies', SC asks
- EntertainmentSky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
- EntertainmentAR Rahman recalls being the 'only brown guy' at Hollywood parties: 'I was taking a selfie, 100 people were looking at me'
- TrendingDubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan goes unnoticed while travelling on London Underground
- Trending'We chatted and smiled and cried a little': Writer Jamil Jan Kochai shares story of meeting his English teacher
- SportsManchester United is pocket change, Elon Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams
- SportsMohammad Hasnain: The 150kph Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy
- Opinion Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
- FIFA ban: What happens to Indian football now?
- LifestyleVirat Kohli on the need to prioritise mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
- TechnologyOnePlus Nord Buds CE review: My new morning walk companion