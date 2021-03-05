5 / 6

Hong Kong activist Ben Chung Kam-lun, one of the 47 pro-democracy activists is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van to change to another prison cell in Hong Kong, Friday, March 5, 2021. A Hong Kong court on Thursday ordered all 47 pro-democracy activists, charged under a Beijing-imposed national security law, to be kept in custody after the Department of Justice appealed an initial decision to grant 15 of them bail. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)