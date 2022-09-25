Lost childhood: Afghan kids work at brick kilns to help families stay afloat
September 25, 2022 8:57:51 pm
Afghan children work in a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul. Aid agencies say the number of children working in Afghanistan is growing ever since the economy collapsed following the Taliban takeover more than a year ago. (AP)
A recent survey by Save the Children estimated that half of Afghanistan’s families have put children to work to keep food on the table as livelihoods crumbled. (AP)
Workers get the equivalent of $4 for every 1,000 bricks they make. (AP)
According to surveys by Save the Children, the percentage of families saying they had a child working outside the home grew from 18% to 22% from December to June. (AP)
An 8-year-old Afghan boy works at a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul. (AP)
Afghan children work at a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul. (AP)
A 12-year-old Afghan girl works at a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul. (AP)
An 8-year-old Afghan child works at a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul. (AP)
A 4-year-old Afghan girl sleeps after work at a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul. (AP)
Two Afghan child laborers pose for a photo at a brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul. (AP)