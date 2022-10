4 / 8

Police officials patrol as people protest in Moundou, Chad. Sporadic protests have taken place in Chad since a military coup in April 2021 in which Mahamat Deby took power after the death of his father, long standing ruler Idriss Deby. But tensions have risen this month since new resolutions adopted this month pushed back elections to 2024 and allowed Deby to run for president in the eventual vote. (Reuters)