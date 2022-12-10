5 / 8

US President Biden spoke by phone with Griner, who was reunited with her wife, Cherelle. US officials who met her upon arrival said she was in very good spirits and appeared to be in good health, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. (In this White House handout photo taken in the Oval Office, Joe Biden and Cherelle Griner speak on the phone with Brittney Griner after her release by Russia, as Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken look on, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo via Reuters)