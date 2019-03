The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has designated Mozambique a level three emergency, placing it on a par with Syria, Yemen and South Sudan. The agency is preparing to feed 1.7 million people in Mozambique. For the first three months, the agency is appeaing for USD 282 million and an estimate total of USD 337 million. Out of which, only 2 per cent has been funded till now. (Reuters)