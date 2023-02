6 / 8

The country's defence has deployed over 700 personnel along with four aircraft, seven helicopters and two naval ships to help rescue those stranded by the floods and deliver essential supplies to isolated towns, according to PM Chris Hipkins. In this picture, a seaboat from the HMNZS Te Mana can be seen carrying a rescued sailor from his stricken yacht in the Hauraki Gulf off New Zealand’s North Island, on Tuesday. (Photo: New Zealand Defense Force via AP)