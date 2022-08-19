10 / 11

A forest burns during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires‚ those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres), were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP)