Palestinians carry the body of Jana Zakaran, 16, during her funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Palestinian health officials said Zakaran was killed by Israeli fire during a military operation in the occupied West Bank. Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip over the last five years have been indicted in less than 1% of the hundreds of complaints against them, an Israeli rights group reported on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, arguing Israel's military systematically fails to conduct a credible prosecution of itself. (AP Photo)