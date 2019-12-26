10 / 13

Cyclone Fani which made a landfall in Odisha coast in May this year was not just a severe cyclone but an “extremely severe cyclone”. There have been only 14 instances of a “severe cyclone” forming in the Bay of Bengal region in April since 1891, and only one of them, which formed in 1956, touched the Indian mainland. Here, Fani had uprooted trees and destroyed thatched structures at some places, including Bhubaneshwar. (PTI)