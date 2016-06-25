1 / 21

Tyrion Lannister, the youngest son of Lord Tywin Lannister and younger brother of Cersei and Jaime Lannister is known for two things. First, for his razor-sharp wit and second, for not giving two hoots about anyone. The eloquent royal is a real tough cookie and has survived family politics, betrayal and heartbreak but will he be able to survive the Internet? So when Peter Dinklage shared a picture of him riding a scooter in New York on Twitter, the Internet decided to start a photoshop battle on Reddit. Believe it, the results are hilarious. We remember his famous lines: "I'm guilty of a far more monstrous crime: I'm guilty of being a dwarf!." Well, we aren't so sure anymore! (Source: Imgur)