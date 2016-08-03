1 / 25

Mumbai-based photographer Jay Weinstein was on a photography trip in Bikaner when he came across a man he wanted to click a picture of but was hesitant because the man looked serious. Just when Jay decided to photograph other objects around, the man approached him and said, "Take my picture too!" "Camera lens focused, my finger poised to fire. ‘Smile’, I called out. And he was transformed. His face radiated warmth, his eyes sparkled with a humor I had completely missed. Even his posture softened. I knew then what my next project would be," he writes on Facebook. That's how "So I asked them to smile" was born. Since 2013, Weinstein has been on a mission to capture hundreds of pictures of people "with and without a smile" and his goal is to "recreate the mindset from which we view a stranger, and then witness as our assumptions transform with their smile." Here's a photo series of Weinstein's project that will make you smile as well. Take a look. (Source: Jay Weinstein/Facebook)