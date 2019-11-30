6 / 6

Protesters raise their hand to symbolize the five demands of the pro-democracy movement during a rally for young and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists have joined young protesters for a unity rally at a Hong Kong park, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)