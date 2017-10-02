1 / 10

Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi hardly requires an introduction. A seminal figure in India’s struggle for independence, Gandhi deviated from the violent techniques used by others, and instead promoted non-violence or ahimsa. He was against caste system and worked relentlessly to abolish the concept of untouchability as he considered it an obstruction in uniting Hindus. His unique methods and techniques soon won over the masses and in 1930 he led the Dandi Salt March and later launched the Quit India Movement in 1942. He was assassinated on January 30, 1948. Today, on his 150th birth anniversary, commemorated as Gandhi Jayanti, here are some of the most touching quotes by Father of the Nation. (Design by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)



