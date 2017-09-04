Teacher’s Day 2018: Funny teachers you DON’T want to mess with
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Kisan Kranti March: Farmers reject govt's assurance; Opposition attacks Centre for use of force on protesters
- UP: Upset over police treating son's death as suicide, Muslim family embraces Hinduism
- On Gandhi Jayanti, Dubai's Burj Khalifa pays homage by beaming Bapu's images
- Can new IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath make global moneylender less exploitative?
- Packages with suspected ricin sent to Pentagon, Navy chiefs
- EntertainmentSarkar audio launch: Highlights
- EntertainmentKBC 10 October 2 episode highlights: Iti Madhvi takes home Rs 3,20,000
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 12 October 2 episode highlights: Anup Jalota ends his relationship with Jasleen Matharu
- EntertainmentAravindha Sametha trailer: Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde share a sweet chemistry
- SportsManchester United vs Valencia, LIVE Champions League
- SportsJamshedpur FC make winning start to season
- SportsFormer titans Windies' dismal record against India
- TechnologyVoice assistants open the doors to smart homes, but is India listening?
- TechnologyWhat to expect from Microsoft's Surface event 2018: Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and more
- TechnologyNokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 India launch on October 11: Expected price, specifications
- LifestyleCaptain Marvel to get new comic series ahead of big-screen debut
Advertisement