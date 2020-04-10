1 / 20

Coronavirus themed street art has sprung everywhere across the world, covering walls, roads, windows of many businesses in different cities temporarily under lockdown due to the pandemic. Take a look at some of the stunning artworks from across the globe.



In pc: Artists paint a graffiti on a wall in Rajasthan's Bikaner to express gratitude to doctors, paramedics, police and other personnel associated with essential services during the nationwide lockdown. (Source: PTI)