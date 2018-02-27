1 / 8

Often known just as Azad, Chandra Shekhar Azad was one of the most prominent Indian revolutionaries. Born on July 23, 1906, he took part in India's struggle for freedom at a very young age and continues to be an inspiration to India's youth. Moved by the atrocity of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, he participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, and became extremely agitated and aggressive after it was suspended in 1922. Azad dreamt of an independent India based on socialist principles and was fearless in his approach. He passed away when he was just 24. On his death anniversary, we bring to you eight of his inspiring quotes. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)