Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, lovingly known as APJ Abdul Kalam, was the former president of India and is an inspiration for millions across the globe. Born and raised in Tamil Nadu, he studied aerospace engineering and spent years working as a scientist. His contribution in the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology earned him the title of the Missile Man of India. In July 2015 he collapsed while delivering a lecture and passed away on July 27. However, his words remain relevant and inspiring even to this day and the books written by him like Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds, among others, continue to motivate us. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)