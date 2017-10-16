10 quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam that will move and motivate you
Advertisement
Best of Express
- DMK chief responding to treatment, says son MK Stalin; urges cadre to not indulge in violence
- SportsWomen's World Cup Hockey: IND 1-1 USA
- J&K: On leave, CRPF man shot dead in Pulwama
- 'Ek doctor ki maut' writer Ramapada Chowdhury passes away at 95
- SportsHima Das coach refutes allegations of sexual misconduct
- EntertainmentTara Prasad and Nisha Rasaily win High Fever
- EntertainmentDhadak box office collection Day 9: The Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter film earns Rs 58.19 crore
- EntertainmentSanjay Dutt’s birthday bash: Actor celebrates the special day with R Madhavan, Maanayata and Trishala
- EntertainmentVishwaroopam 2 trailer: Who is Wisam Ahmed Kashmiri?
- SportsWomen's World Cup: Match ends in a draw, IND 1-1 USA
- Sports'India a flexible batting unit, be ready for surprises'
- Sports'Couldn't understand hype around under-17 team'
- TechnologyDual-screen Windows ARM devices powered by Qualcomm could be a reality soon; here's why
- TechnologyApple's next-gen iPad Pros to come with FaceID, no headphone jack: Report
- TechnologyOut of the regular frame: How Leica plans to sell its premium cameras in India
Advertisement