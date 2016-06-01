9 / 10

Lenovo ZUK Z1 is a very contemporary looking phone with a curved back that makes it easier to hold. However, the design in nothing out of the box and is very similar to a lot of the phones we have seen over the past few months. Lenovo ZUK Z1 has a couple of features that are way beyond what you would expect at this price point. For one, this phone has 64GB internal storage out of which more than 56GB is available for users. Then it has a 4100 mAh battery, which though available at cheaper price points is a feature that most people would like to see becoming standard. Read Lenovo ZUK Z1 here