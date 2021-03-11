4 / 5

The new Redmi Note 10 series is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor. It is paired with an Adreno 612 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The company has given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB via a microSD card.