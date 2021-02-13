3 / 8

This is yet another Bluetooth portable speaker, which allows you to carry it along with you wherever you travel. One can also use it for small parties, campfire hiking, or beach. This is a 10W speaker, which is said to offer up to 6 hours of battery when fully charged. It offers support for Aux input jack, USB for charging, and microSD memory card reader. The device also supports 3 band radio, including FM 88-108Mhz, AM-530-1620Khz and SW-5.9-18.0 Mhz. The G Track Vintage Classic Portable radio is priced at Rs 1,499 and can be purchased via Amazon.