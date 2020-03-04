5 / 5

How to shift back to the Light theme? For iOS users, you will be required to shift back to not using the Dark Mode on the phone, as it is a system-wide toggle. To do this you will be required to go to the Phone Settings, scroll down and find the Display & Brightness option, where you will need to toggle the switch back from Dark to Light. On Android, you can open WhatsApp and head to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme and in there select the Light theme.