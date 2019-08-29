Technology Gallery Vivo Z1X In Pictures: A powerhouse phone with 4500mAh battery Vivo is scheduled to launch the Vivo Z1X in India on Septemeber 6, 2019. The phone features Snapdragon 712 processor, 48MP triple rear cameras, 22.5W fast charging and a Super AMOLED display. Vivo Z1X is a mid-range Z-series smartphone featuring a triple rear camera setup. It will be launched in India on September 6, 2019. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Vivo Z1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712AIE processor paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) The smartphone comes with a 32MP selfie camera placed in the notch of a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Vivo Z1X features a 48MP AI triple camera setup at the back and one of the sensors is a wide-angle lens with 120-degrees field of view. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Vivo Z1X is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging via Type-C USB. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)