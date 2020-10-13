Bihar polls
- Bihar elections: Only 21 of 70 seats decided, suspense in Congress over RJD’s plans for it grows
- Bihar economy: Dragged by legacy issues, a slow, steady progress
- #Politics: RJD launches campaign song 'Iss baar Tejashwi tai hai'
- The rise and rise of Nityanand Rai
- Nitish Kumar: The man for all seasons
- Sushil Kumar Modi: The forever deputy
- Battle for Bihar: Why it matters
- WhatsApp chain down to booths, FB Live with Nitish slogan: @JDU
- The migrant vote: Hit by floods, pandemic, Seemanchal residents head out for work, ask where are jobs, factories
- Polls in the time of a pandemic: Bihar’s most expensive election needs less time, more resources
