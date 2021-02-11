1 / 5

Apple HomePod mini is a great addition for an iPhone user. Even if someone owns one already, it can come in handy as it can connect as an intercom or both speakers can be paired with each other for a stereo sound that can fill up the room. iPhone users can also shift their playlist when close to the smart speaker. Apple HomePod mini is priced at Rs 9,990 and compact when compared to the Apple HomePod which was launched at double the price. (Express File Photo)