Top smartphones to buy in India this month: Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Realme XT

According to earlier leaks, OnePlus 7T will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display along with the support for HDR 10+, whereas, the OnePlus 7T Pro will come with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display along with a QHD+ resolution and HDR10+ support. Both the devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which will be paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles)