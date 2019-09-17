Technology Gallery Top smartphones to buy in India this month: Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Realme XT From OnePlus 7T Pro to Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy this month. According to earlier leaks, OnePlus 7T will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display along with the support for HDR 10+, whereas, the OnePlus 7T Pro will come with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display along with a QHD+ resolution and HDR10+ support. Both the devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which will be paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles) Apple iPhone 11 is the successor to last year's iPhone XR and it comes with a dual camera setup on the back. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan) Apple iPhone 11 Pro, is the first smartphone from Apple to carry the Pro moniker. It is also the first phone from the company to sport a triple camera setup on the back. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan) Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are powered by the company's own A13 Bionic chipset. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan) Apple iPhone 11 is being made available in Black, White, Lavender, Red, Green and Yellow colour options. The Pro variants are being offered in Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold colour options. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan) Realme XT is the company's first smartphone to feature a 64MP camera on the back. (Image: Hansa Verma) Realme XT is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. (Image: Hansa Verma)