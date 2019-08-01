Technology Gallery Top mobiles under Rs 35,000: OnePlus 7, Redmi K20 Pro, Asus 6Z and more Top mobile phones under Rs 35,000: We take a look at the top flagship smartphones under the range of Rs 35,000. These comprise of the Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z, Honor 20 and Oppo Reno. Top mobiles under Rs 35,000: Today, we take a look at the top flagship smartphones under the range of Rs 35,000. Redmi K20 Pro was launched only last month. It starts at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. While the 8GB/256GB variant comes at Rs 30,999. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and packs a 48MP+13MP+8MP triple rear camera and a 20MP pop-up front camera. Launched in May this year along with the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 comes at a starting price of Rs 32,999 for 6GB/128GB variant. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It packs a dual rear camera setup which comprises of 48MP+5MP sensors and a 16MP front camera. The Asus 6Z was launched in June this year. It is available at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with a motorised flip-up dual-camera which turns the back camera into a front camera. The setup consists of 48MP primary and a 13MP ultra-wide sensors. The Honor 20 was also launched in June earlier this year. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is powered by Kirin 980 processor and comes with with a 6.26-inch full HD+ IPS LCD punch-hole display along with a 32MP front camera. The Oppo Reno comes at Rs 32,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with a motorised front-facing shark fin camera which comprises of a 16MP sensor. At the back, there is a dual-camera setup comprising of 48MP+5MP sensors.