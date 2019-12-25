1 / 12

As 2019 comes to an end, we look at flagship smartphones that defined the year. The best flagship smartphone of 2019 was Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max as it stood in terms of overall packaging, especially innovative cameras, which offer the capability to shoot videos with three rear cameras and front camera simultaneously. This is something that no other flagship smartphones offer as of now. Perhaps, the best part of the iPhone 11 series was the all day battery life, which solved a major issue for Apple users. Of course, iPhone 11 Pro Max remains an aspirational device in India but Apple completely redefined the experience with the iPhone 11 series.