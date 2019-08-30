Technology Gallery Will these Xiaomi and Redmi devices ever come to India? Here's a list of Xiaomi products that the company only sells in China. Xiaomi sells a lot of products in China, which include toolkits, smart speakers, laptops, robots and more. Most of these products aren't available globally, here's a look at a few products that the company only sells in China. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Xiaomi's product portfolio in China includes a lot of products, however, one of the most interesting is its gokart type ninebot traveller, which can seat a single person and take them where they want to go. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Just like Google's Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Show, Xiaomi also sells a smart display in China. It has its own voice assistant, called XiaoAI. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Xiaomi also sells a range of Rice Cookers under its Mijia sub-brand in China. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Completely wireless has become an overarching theme in today's world. Xiaomi to tackle this recently launched their own truly wireless earbuds, called Mi Earpods, similar to Apple AirPods. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Xiaomi yesterday launched its newly refreshed RedmiBook 14, which will come with the latest Intel 10th generation Core i5 and Core i7 processors. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Apart from its own smart display, Xiaomi also sells its own smart speaker, which is powered by their own XiaoAI smart assistant. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Lastly, the company also sells its own wireless car charger, which also doubles as a smartphone stand that can be placed on the AC vent. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)